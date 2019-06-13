Charleston County to hand out hurricane supplies during preparedness exercise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is helping its citizens prepare for hurricane season during a ‘points of distribution’ exercise happening Thursday in North Charleston.

From 9:00 a.m. until noon, you can head to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center to get a case of water and meals ready to eat that have enough food for one person for one day.

Those meals include crackers, pop tarts and lasagna.

Attendees will also get emergency information, including a 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

You are asked to stay in your car and pop your trunk so the MREs and water can be put right in it.

Charleston County’s Senior Emergency Management Specialist says the materials you’ll get today are meant for a family of three for one day and said right now is the time to get other supplies together.

“This is just a starter for people to build on, so it’s important to go through the preparedness guide and get the rest of the items—but this is a good way to start planning and building their kit,“ said Joe Coates.

Kits will be distributed starting at 9:00 a.m. In parking lot ‘C’ at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center and will be handed out until noon or supplies last.