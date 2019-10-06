Charleston County to hold first housing court for people facing eviction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will be holding its first housing court to help people facing eviction.

A pro bono attorney is assigned to help tenants facing eviction, with the goal of reaching solutions to keep people in their homes.

Court will be held every Wednesday morning from 8:30 AM until noon at the North Area One Magistrate Court on Bridge View Drive in North Charleston.

The housing court will also be offered to the North Area 3 and West Ashley Magistrate Courts at a later date.