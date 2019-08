CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A voter registration drive is set for Tuesday in Charleston County.

Resident can register to vote, sign up for a photo ID, registration card, update their address and name changes and more.

You can also sign up for absentee voting.

Tuesday’s event runs from 3:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the John L. Dart branch of the Charleston County Library on King Street in downtown Charleston.