CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An emergency shelter will be open in Charleston County on Wednesday morning.

The shelter will open at 3841 Leeds Avenue beginning at 10:00 a.m. and will remain open until 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Residents who need transportation to the shelter need to call the Citizens Information Line at 843-746-3900.

Pets are welcome at the shelter; however, pet owners will need to stay with them through the duration of the storm and cannot drop them off.

Those staying at the shelter should bring personal hygiene items, comfort materials like bedding, medication, and food.

Individuals are asked to bring a carrier, a copy of medical records to ensure pets are current on vaccines, food, water and any necessary medications and identification for the pet.