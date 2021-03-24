Charleston County to provide free cooking oil disposal service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is teaming up with Green Energy Biofuel to provide a free cooking oil delivery service.

Improperly disposing of cooking oil can damage waterways, as cooking oil “floats on the surface of water [and] acts as a barrier preventing the transfer of oxygen to the water.”

It cannot be dumped down kitchen drains or in ditches, or anywhere that leads to waterways.

To make disposal easy, Charleston County s placing cooking oil disposal containers at eight convenience centers.

Residents can dump their oil, which will be refined by Green Energy Biofuel into a biodiesel product.