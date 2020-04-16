Charleston County to receive federal grant funding in response to COVID-19; residents asked to fill out survey

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is trying to determine the needs of the community before it receives federal grant funding in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, will provide funding to the Charleston County Community Development Department through the CARES Act.

Funds received through the county’s Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant programs can be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to ways the pandemic affected county residents.

Before the funding is made available, citizens are being asked to fill out a quick survey in order to determine the immediate needs of the community.

“Staff will begin promptly implementing the funding by taking the first required step by HUD, which is to collect community input, and defining the most pressing needs within the community,” said Charleston County Public Information Officer Shawn Smetana.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) is expected to receive $1,090,016 in funding and the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) will receive funds totaling $535,900.

The population targeted with the HUD funds will be those that meet the established criteria set by HUD.

County officials say the survey should be completed before the 12:00 p.m. April 20th deadline.

To complete the survey, members of the community can click or tap here.