Charleston County to reopen six additional parks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks is opening six additional parks on Friday, to be enjoyed by residents while practicing social distancing.

Charleston County says that staff will be patrolling the parks to ensure guests are following health and safety guidelines, such as remaining six feet apart and not gathering in groups larger than three, unless immediate family.

The parks set to open Friday include: Cooper River County Park, Folly Beach County Park, the Folly Beach Pier, the Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve, McLeod Plantation Historic Site, and SK8 Charleston. Only self-guided tours are available at McLeod Plantation Historic Site.

Parks that are currently open include: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, Isle of Palms County Park, James Island County Park, Johns Island county Park, Laurel Hill County Park, Palmetto Islands County Park, Meggett County Park, Stono River County Park, Wannamaker County Park and North Trail, the Mount Pleasant Pier, and all boat landings except for Sol Legare, which is under construction.