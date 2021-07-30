Charleston County to require face masks in all county buildings

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will again require residents and employees to wear a face-covering in all public areas of county buildings beginning Monday.

It follows new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control calling for everyone – regardless of vaccination status – to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

County leaders say they have followed guidance from both the CDC and state health department since the beginning of the pandemic by requiring masks inside county buildings.

“The only way to stop the spread of this vicious disease is to get vaccinated. I strongly encourage all residents to get the vaccine,” said Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor. “Not only are you protecting yourself from dying or getting sick, but you are also protecting your family members and other compromised individuals.”

Residents can pay taxes, apply for permits and find other service requests online.

Dr. Kay Durst of Roper Saint Francis Family Care says that as the delta variant increases case numbers, people should stay healthy by wearing masks, washing their hands and staying away from people if you’re sick.

Dr. Durst also says that as masks come back in some places, the risk of infection is higher with the delta variant even for those who are fully vaccinated.

“There is a higher risk of having it because it is highly transmissible, more than we’ve seen in any other diseases even chicken pox and other viruses that have been around,” said Dr. Durst.