CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is warning residents about scammers posing as judges and court staff demanding payment for fake court fees and fines.

A spokeswoman for the county, Kelsey Barlow, said Charleston County Government has been made aware of a phone scam targeting residents.

“Charleston County Magistrate staff or law enforcement will never request a payment for a court fee or fine by telephone, PayPal, or gift card,” said Barlow. “Staff will also never call and ask for personal information like a social security number.”

If you receive a scam call, you are asked to report it to your local law enforcement agency.