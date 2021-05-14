Charleston County waterparks opening this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Charleston County waterparks open for the season on Saturday, May 15.

Splash Zone on James Island will be open on weekends only (plus Memorial Day) through May 31, with daily operations starting June 5.

Splash Island in Mount Pleasant and Whirlin’ Waters in North Charleston will be open on weekends only (plus Memorial Day) through June 13, with daily operations starting June 19.

Hours for all three parks are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. throughout the season.

The parks will have limited capacity at the start of the season, as well as enhanced sanitation procedures in place. Social distancing will be encouraged and guests will be required to wear masks indoors and while interacting with staff.