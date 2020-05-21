Charleston County weighs in on SC absentee ballots found in Maryland

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Earlier this week, 20 Charleston County absentee ballots for the June 9 primary elections were discovered in Maryland.

The ballots have since made their way back to the correct addresses, and officials are working to ensure that nothing of the sort happens again.

Shawn Smetana, a spokesperson for the Charleston County Government, said that the “Board of Elections and Voter Registration are continuing to work with the vendor and the United States Postal Service.” He went on to say that currently, “the Board of Elections and Voter Registration does not have the authority to switch vendors.”

Smetana noted that “Charleston County has the highest number of absentee ballot requests in the state.” With all SC residents eligible to vote by mail in the upcoming primaries, meticulous oversight of the process will be necessary to ensure everything goes smoothly.