Charleston County working to lower mosquito population during summer months

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is working to lower the mosquito population during the summer months.

Mosquito control experts say the pesky bugs carry diseases. That’s why they want you to use the resources that can keep you and your family safe.

“Most common diseases people will encounter from mosquitos is heartworm, and most folks will protect their animals by giving them heartworm medication – but some folks don’t so, we promote the use of the heartworm medication to people because that’s the most common disease they could encounter,” said Ed Harne, taxonomist lab technician.

Rain and tides are what drive the mosquito population in the Lowcountry.

Spraying by truck is used to control the number of mosquitoes that could spread viruses.

“We want folks to know its out there and its not a danger but by doing mosquito control it can minimize the disease,” said Harne.

To protect yourself from mosquitos, keep your yard cut, remove water from items such as flowerpots every three days… and as Charleston County Mosquito Control says: “see it, dump it”.

Contact mosquito control for help by calling them, going to their Charleston County website or using the City Bot app.