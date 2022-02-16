Charleston County working to fill seats on newly formed Housing Steering Committee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council on Wednesday announced that there are open seats on the newly formed Housing Steering Committee.

The board was designed to “provide technical insight and expertise on housing needs, possible strategies, and fundraising recommendations, as well as provide high-level review and feedback on presentations made my Charleston County’s Housing Consultant.”

County Council is working to staff the 13-member board, which will consist of the following:

One representative from the Housing Development Industry

One representative from the Housing Finance Industry

One representative from Housing Finance and/or Housing Development Industry

Two representatives from the Community Development Industry

One representative from the Property Management Industry

One representative from the Social Services Industry

One representative from the Community Organizing Industry

One representative from the Homeless Services Industry

One representative from the Policy & Advocacy Industry

One representative from the Education/School District Industry

One representative from the Workforce Development Industry

One representative from the Transportation Industry

Charleston County residents interesting in serving on the board should submit applications at this link.

Charleston County Council’s Finance Committee will consider the applications on March 10 and provide recommendations to the full council. County Council will vote on those recommendations on March 15.