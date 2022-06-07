CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano will provide an update on an internal investigation into a deadly Mother’s Day crash that involved a deputy and three members of the Dantzler-Williams family.

In a series of crashes between late Sunday night and early Monday morning, three Colleton County women were killed and three Charleston County deputies were injured.

The first crash happened around 11:00 p.m. when a deputy was en route to assist a disabled motorist when they collided with another vehicle near New Road.

Limited information on the crash was available; however, several occupants of the civilian vehicle were injured, according to Andrew Knapp, a spokesman from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced later that the driver and two passengers of the civilian vehicle were entrapped and died at the scene. The deputy involved, Emily Pelletier, was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with non-life-threatening injuries.

Whether Pelletier had her emergency lights on or not is part of an ongoing investigation.

“Pelletier was placed on administrative leave with pay as CCSO conducts an internal review,” per protocol, said Knapp.

The victims were later identified as Stephania Dantzler, 53, Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, 22, of Colleton County.

They are from the Green Pond community of Colleton County where Tuesday’s press conference will take place. News 2 will stream that news conference in this story beginning at 3:00 p.m.

This is the second time Sheriff Graziano has spoken publicly about the crash. Graziano spoke about meeting with members of the Dantzler-Williams family and provided an initial update on May 11th.