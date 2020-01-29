Charleston County’s State Legislative Delegation Files Bill Over CCSD

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Yesterday afternoon, members of the Charleston County Board of Trustees were told, there could be a change in how they make decisions.

It’s all because of a new bill in the Charleston County’s State Legislative Delegation

This bill was created by the Delegation in response to how the board has handled previous issues.

A new policy would mirror that of the Charleston County Council.

Board of trustee members from the 9 districts would need to live in the areas where they are representing.

Also they’d have to answer to those who vote them in or out.

News two spoke with one board member who says he disagrees with implementing this potential change

“I understand the delegation is somewhat upset with the school board even myself being on the school board I get upset too and we do need help but I’m not sure this is the right approach to change the way of how we are elected. I don’t think it’s fair that one body should govern another body.” says Reverend Chris Collins, a Board of Trustees member.

If this bill passes it will be effective this year.