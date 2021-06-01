Charleston County’s three waterparks to begin daily operations soon

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County’s three waterparks will soon be open for daily operations.

Splash Zone will be open for daily operations starting June 5 while Splash Island and Whirlin’ Waters will be open for daily operations beginning on June 19.

The parks are currently open weekends only.

ABOUT THE PARKS

Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark is located at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park and is the largest of the three waterparks owned by CCPRC. Whirlin’ Waters features unique activities for all ages with attractions including the 60-foot-tall multi-person slide The Washout, the Big Splash Tree House, Rollin’ River lazy river, Big Kahuna wave pool, Tubular Twister slides, the Rip Tide Run mat racer slide and the Otter Bay kiddie area.

Splash Zone, located in James Island County Park, offers safe family fun for all ages. The waterpark has two 200-foot-long slides, a large leisure pool, a 500-foot-long lazy river, and a family play complex called The Rainforest.

Splash Island at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park provides hours of fun for toddlers to pre-teenage children. Attractions include a 200-foot-long body flume, activity pool, a 16-foot-long otter slide, The Cyclone swirling water ride, and sprays, geysers, waterfalls and more.

The parks are open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and offer a full range of amenities including concessions, lockers for securing items, lounge chairs, showers and restrooms.

Additionally, Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission said the West County Aquatic Center in Hollywood opened for daily operations starting May 31.

The parks will operate daily through August 15th, before moving back to weekends-only through Labor Day.