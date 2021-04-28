Charleston couple donates $500K to International African American Museum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum (IAAM) on Wednesday announced a $500,000 donation by Charleston Couple Mary Major and Bill Horton.

Major and Horton live about 10 miles away from the museum, which sits at Gadsden’s Wharf, where nearly half of all enslaved Africans were brought during the Transatlantic slave trade.

Between 1670 and 1808, the Preservation Society of Charleston estimates some 260,00 enslaved Africans entered South Carolina — more than any other mainland colony.

The donors said that they wanted to “support the creation of a place to remember and honor those African Americans who have contributed so much to our country.”

They went on to say that “the [IAAM] will play a role in confronting and dismantling the racism and discrimination that remain prevalent in large parts of our society. It will showcase not just past injustices, but also those African American leaders who have paved the road toward a fairer and more inclusive country.”