Charleston COVID-19 updates: Hurricane Task Force, automated crosswalk signals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -While the main focus of the City of Charleston’s Thursday press conference was how religious communities will celebrate the upcoming holidays while practicing social distancing, other notable COVID-19 response measures were discussed as well.

Director of Emergency Management, Shannon Scaff, announced the creation of a COVID-19 Hurricane Task Force to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season. The team is studying how existing hurricane safety measures may be impacted by COVID-19 safety protocols.

Additionally, in an effort to prevent possible surface transmission of COVID-19, crossing signals near “essential service areas citywide” have been automated. Pedestrians no longer need to push the buttons to cross. Signs are in place at the automated locations.

