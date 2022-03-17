LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday arrested a man for a January shooting in Lincolnville.

According to CCSO, Patrick McDuawn Platt Jr. was arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime for a January 5 shooting on Lincoln Avenue.

Deputies were able to identify Platt as the suspect from surveillance footage at the site of the shooting, which showed the suspect leaving in a car that matched Platt’s.

Data from Platt’s cell phone also showed him at the location of the shooting when the shooting took place, according to the arrest warrant.

When questioned, Platt denied being involved and claimed he was at work when the shooting happened. When deputies called his alleged workplace, they were told Platt was not an employee.