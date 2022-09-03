CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man accused of breaking into an Adams Run home after he was shot by a home owner.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a home on Mauss Hill Road around 3:30 a.m.

Two people who were in the home at the time said that a man broke a glass panel on the front door then climbed in the home. The homeowner shot at the burglar, hitting him in the left arm. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

When deputies arrived, they found the man lying in the home near the door. They also located “a small bag of cocaine that belonged to the man.”

He told authorities “that he had consumed drugs and alcohol and was fleeing a nearby party when he broke into the home.”

The man was taken to the hospital and, upon release, is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and cocaine possession.

The residents were not hurt and are not expected to be charged.