CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office showed their support for child abuse prevention last week at a walk hosted by the Charleston County Department of Social Services.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and according to Children’s Trust of South Carolina, the state ranks 41 in child well-being.

The Child Abuse Prevention Walk was hosted by Charleston County DSS in Park Circle early last week.

CCSO encourages the community to learn about red flags and resources when it comes to child abuse.

For more information on how you can play a role in preventing child abuse visit Children’s Trusts of South Carolina.