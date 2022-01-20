Charleston deputies investigating after armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Thursday night armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza.

According to CCSO, two armed men entered the Domino’s at 1930 Ashley River Road around 7:00 p.m.

CCSO described the suspects as black men with medium to heavy builds standing about 5’8″ and 5’10” respectively.

The men left in an unknown vehicle. Deputies searched the area but did not find anyone.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.