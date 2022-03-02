CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is responding to a Wednesday night car crash that temporarily shut down a roadway.

According to CCSO, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Davison Road near Bulow Landing Road in Ravenel.

Davison Road remained closed shortly before 9:00 p.m.

CCSO said that the driver of the car ran off of the road and hit a tree. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and a second person was not seriously hurt, according to CCSO.

CCSO’s traffic unit is investigating.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.