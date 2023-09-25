CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that injured three outside their James Island home in March.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Tyorrie Narjay Prioleau-Seabrook was arrested on three counts of attempted murder for a shooting that sent two men and one woman to the hospital on March 10.

New documents revealed three victims were outside a home on Central Park Road when at least two suspects came to the perimeter of the property and began shooting.

A witness at the scene identified Tyorrie Narjay Prioleau-Seabrook as a suspect.

Nearly one month after the shooting, Prioleau-Seabrook was involved in a traffic stop on April 13. Arrest affidavits say a gun recovered during the traffic stop matched shell casings from the March 10 shooting.

SLED later confirmed that the gun was a positive match for one of the weapons that fired at least 14 shots at the crime scene.

Prioleau-Seabrook was arrested by CCSO on September 22 on three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.