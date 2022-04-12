CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday seized 57 dogs from a Hollywood home.

According to CCSO, deputies received a tip about the dogs, which were being kept at a home that was “set up as a dog rescue operation.” The dogs were being kept both outside and inside the home, and the condition of the animals is being assessed.

Deputies were alerted to the dogs after the owner of the home was hospitalized and could no longer care for the dogs.

Various organizations are working to rehome the animals, including the Charleston Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston Animal Society, Holly Hill Animal Sanctuary, and Pet Helpers.

No criminal charges have been filed, but CCSO is investigating.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.