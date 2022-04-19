CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is responding to a barricaded subject situation in Lincolnville Tuesday night.

According to CCSO, the call came in around 6:20 p.m. for an incident on Pickens Street near Jackson Street.

SWAT, EMS, and deputies were on scene trying to negotiate with the subject as of 11:00 p.m.

CCSO said that the subject is armed.

Deputies used a loudspeaker to talk to the subject and also deployed a drone to try and get a better look at the house in question. The street was blocked off as far as a quarter-mile down the road.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.