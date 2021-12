HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for three men who fled a Tuesday evening traffic stop near Sugar Hill Road.

According to CCSO, deputies began pursuing the men around 9:30 p.m.

The men may be armed.

Residents nearby are encouraged to be on the lookout and call 911 to report suspicious activity.

No description of the men has been provided yet.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.