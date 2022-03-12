CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday arrested one person and was searching for another after a pursuit that temporarily shut down a portion of I-526.

According to CCSO, a deputy attempted to stop a car on Rivers avenue around 11:00 p.m. The driver fled and led deputies on a high-speed chase that ended after the driver crashed into the wall of the Westmoreland Bridge.

Deputies detained one of the occupants and the other occupant jumped off of the bridge and fled into the marsh below. The suspect at large is believed to be armed.

CCSO Marine Patrol units were searching for the suspect as of 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The incident caused I-526 westbound to close down. Deputies did not say when the road is expected to reopen.

