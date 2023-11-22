CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Design Review Board (DRB) will discuss the construction of a new Chick-fil-A and Publix in the West Ashley community at their upcoming meeting.

If approved, the Chick-fil-A construction will occur at 1000 Floyd Dr., and the Publix construction will be at 1401 Sam Rittenberg.

The meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 4, at 4:30 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room, first floor on 2 George Street.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend in person to share their thoughts. Community members can submit comments online by noon on Friday, Dec. 1.

To learn more about the meeting regarding construction projects in the area, visit https://www.charleston-sc.gov/294/Design-Review-Board-DRB.

To submit comments online, click here.

The meeting will be live-streamed and recorded on the City of Charleston Public Meetings YouTube channel.