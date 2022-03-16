CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Digital Corridor announces the launch of its podcast series which highlights thriving entrepreneurs in the area.

The CDC Tech Life Podcast will feature Charleston area entrepreneurs who are propelling the local tech community, in addition to a wide range of users that support high-wage economic development, education, and workforce development.

“I’m excited to bring back the Tech Life Podcast in partnership with the CDC. Providing a platform for

the Charleston technology and business communities to spotlight all the amazing work and thought

leadership is a passion of mine,” Conte said. “Combining brands and resources, we can reach an even

wider audience and make an even greater impact.”

The podcast allows another engagement channel for tech companies in Charleston in addition to tech companies and professionals considering moving to the Charleston area, CDC said.

CDC Tech Life sponsors include Charleston Open Source, Comcast, Charleston County Economic Development, South Carolina Research Authority, Carepoint, and CharlestonWorks.