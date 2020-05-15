Charleston drug dealer “Mean Man” sentenced to federal prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, US Attorney for the District of SC Peter McCoy Jr., announced that Terrell Montez Benjamin aka “Mean Man” has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, to be followed by six years of court-ordered supervision.

Benjamin (30) of Charleston pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. He was arrested in September of 2018.

The arrest was connected to a 2018 investigation by the Charleston Police Department (CPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) into “an armed drug trafficking organization operating in the Charleston City housing project in the Gadsden Green neighborhood.” It was part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods federal, state, and local initiative.

According to McCoy’s Office, Benjamin “jas a lengthy criminal history, including numerous prior convictions for distributing crack cocaine, heroin, and marijuana and for possessing firearms.” In fact, he was released from prison in June of 2018, after serving time for a different drug related charge, just months before his arrest.