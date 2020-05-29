Charleston extending free parking to assist local businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning June 1, the City of Charleston is extending free parking options to help stimulate economic activity.

Patrons will only have to pay for metered parking between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. citywide, until the end of the year. Before 9:00 a.m. and after 6:00 p.m., parking will be free.

Additionally, CARTA’s HOP service coming from 995 Morrison Drive will be free for the remainder of the year. The City says that this action is to support local food and beverage employees returning to work.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said that the “free parking initiatives are a small but important part of our larger effort to keep Charleston healthy and strong throughout this unprecedented time.”