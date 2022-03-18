CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the second week in a row, the Charleston Farmer’s Market has been canceled due to the potential for inclement weather on Saturday.

“Due to the risk of severe weather including high winds and thunderstorms forecast for Saturday, March 19, 2022, the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square has been canceled,” an announcement from the City of Charleston said.

Storm Team 2 is tracking a line of scattered thunderstorms expected to reach the area on Friday evening with another round of possible strong thunderstorms on Saturday. There is potential for high winds.

The city announced that a limited farmer’s market will take place Saturday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to noon in Marion Square to make up for the cancelations. The special market will feature only farmers and growers.

“The safety of our market vendors and patrons is our first priority. That’s why, after consulting with the National Weather Service Charleston, we’ve decided to cancel this weekend’s farmers market,” City of Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff.

The Charleston Farmer’s Market in Marion Square is expected to return on April 9.