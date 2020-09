CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Farmers Market, which has been operating at the Joseph P. Riley Jr. baseball stadium, will return to Marion Square on September 26.

The paired-down market will be ‘essentials only.’ All farmers and growers will be invited to participate, however there will be no prepared-foods vendors or artisans.

Health and safety protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing and sanitation stations, will be in place.