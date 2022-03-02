CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Farmers Market is returning to Marion Square on March 5.
The market will be open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a few exceptions, through November 26.
Due to the Cooper River Bridge Run, the market will be closed on March 26 and April 2.
Local farmers and artisans will be selling items like fresh produce, meats and cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts. Performers and entertainers will also be on hand with a variety of activities.
The following vendors are confirmed for the March 5 market:
- Angela Hall Designs
- Annie O’ Love
- Botany Bay Sea Salt
- By His Design
- Charleston Artisan Cheesehouse
- Charleston Crepe Co.
- Charleston Spice Co.
- Christmas Touch of Nature
- Dalai Sofia Ferments
- Designs in Clay
- Grit & Grace Studio
- Holy Smoke
- Hotflash
- Jen Cruitt Designs
- Joesph Fields Farm
- Kate Rothra Fleming
- Lauren Shuler Designs
- Lloyd Mandel Woodturning
- Lowcountry Lemonade
- Market Mutts
- Mike Nocher Photography
- Mike’s Chicken Salad
- Notable Photos
- O. Freeman Farm
- Olinda Olives & Olive Oil
- Palmetto Purse
- Peachy Keen
- Perla Anne Press
- R & R Acres
- Rainbow House
- River Road Pottery
- RD Naturals
- Rio Bertolini Pasta
- Roti Rolls
- Simmons Farm
- T & T’s Kettle Korn II
- Tami Boyce Design
- Tiverton Farms
- Urbane Baby & Kids