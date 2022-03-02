CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Farmers Market is returning to Marion Square on March 5.

The market will be open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a few exceptions, through November 26.

Due to the Cooper River Bridge Run, the market will be closed on March 26 and April 2.

Local farmers and artisans will be selling items like fresh produce, meats and cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts. Performers and entertainers will also be on hand with a variety of activities.

The following vendors are confirmed for the March 5 market: