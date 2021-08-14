Charleston fire crews confirm Friday night structure fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews from both St. Andrews and the City of Charleston responded to a structure fire that happened Friday night in the 1500 block of South Pinebark Lane in West Ashley.

On arrival, crews were met with an ongoing fire at the rear of a two-story, single-family home that reached the second level, officials say.

Investigators say the fire started in the sunroom of the home due to an overloaded extension cord.

Family dogs alerted two residents, with one being transported to MUSC for smoke inhalation – one dog escaped on its own and the other was rescued by firefighters.

No other injuries were reported.

