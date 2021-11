CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday closed all lanes near 3092 Bohickett Road after a car crash led to a vehicle fire.

According to CCSO, lanes closed as of 8:43 p.m. Monday after the driver crashed into a tree and the car caught on fire.

CCSO said that the driver left the scene, but fire fighters were able to put out the fire.

The road reopened shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.