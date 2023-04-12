CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is hosting two hiring events throughout the month of April.

The events will be at CFD Station 11 (1807 Savannah Highway) on April 14 at 1:00 p.m. or April 21 at 6:00 p.m.

Team members will be available to answer questions about the job, pay, benefits, the application process, and more.

CFD is currently accepting applications for the Firefighter in Training Program, which is expected to begin July 7. No experience is necessary, but applications must be submitted by May 5.

Those who do not have access to a computer can apply on site.

