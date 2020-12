CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Thursday responded to a structure fire at the Bee St. Flats in Downtown Charleston.

CFD reports that crews arrived around 2:15 p.m. to find smoke venting from a fourth floor apartment.

As of 2:50 p.m., the fire was under control.

Crews remain on scene and investigators are working to determine the cause.

CFD did not report any injuries.