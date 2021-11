CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Friday responded to a house fire in West Ashley.

Via CFD

According to CFD, the fire happened just before 2:00 p.m. at a single-family home on White Drive.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

It is currently unclear how the fire started.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.