Charleston Fire Department: Vehicle fire inside building extinguished by sprinklers

Via CFD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Thursday responded to a fire at Ranger West One LLC on Technology Drive.

According to CFD an automatic alarm alerted units to waterflow at the building. Units arrived shortly after 9:15 p.m. and found “water near the rear of the structure.”

Via CFD

Crews went inside and “discovered a vehicle that had caught fire that was extinguished by the building’s automatic sprinkler system.”

Fire Marshals are investigating the cause. No injures were reported.

