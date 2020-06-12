Charleston Fire Dept. announces plans for modified ‘Charleston 9’ remembrance ceremony

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – This month marks 13 years since a massive fire broke out at the Sofa Superstore on Savannah Highway, killing nine Charleston firefighters.

Dozens of agencies responded to a large fire at the furniture store and warehouse on the evening of June 18th, 2007. The impact of the fire caused the roof to collapse with nine Charleston firefighters still trapped inside.

Firefighters included Brandon Thompson, Brad Baity, Louis Mulkey, Mark Kelsey, Mike Benke, William Hutchinson, Melvin Champaign, Michael French, and Earl Drayton.

The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston 9 Remembrance Committee announced plans on Friday to honor the lives of the fallen firefighters with careful consideration for the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say they reviewed multiple options for a remembrance ceremony to ensure they were able to honor their lives and remain safe from the impact of the virus.

A modified plan, this year’s event will be closed and limited to only the personnel conducting the remembrance ceremony and providing remarks at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park on Savannah Highway.

The event will be livestreamed on the Charleston Fire Department’s Facebook Page.

CFD will be working with family members to provide private periods during the day to visit the site so that they can pay their respects.

Charleston Fire Department personnel will initiate a watch at the flagpole of the Charleston 9 Memorial Park starting at midnight and continuing for the 24 hours of June 18th.

Due to the pandemic, only members of the Charleston Fire Department will conduct the watch. Those on-site will maintain appropriate social distancing.