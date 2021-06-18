Charleston Fire Dept. hosting remembrance ceremony for Charleston 9

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department will commemorate the 14-year anniversary of the loss of the nine firefighters who lost their lives at the Sofa Superstore Fire.

The Charleston Fire Department personnel is holding a watch at the flagpole of the memorial park that began at midnight Friday and continue the 24 hours of June 18th.

On June 18, 2007, many agencies responded to a large fire at a furniture store and warehouse on Savannah Highway. The fire caused the roof to collapse and trapped nine Charleston firefighters inside the store.

The firefighters included Brandon Thompson, Brad Baity, Louis Mulkey, Mark Kelsey, Mike Benke, William Hutchinson, Melvin Champaign, Michael French, and Earl Drayton.

The ceremony to remember those lives lost will be held Friday, June 18, at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park on Savannah Highway at 7:00 p.m. Members of the fire service and our community are welcome to attend while adhering to current COVID-19 recommendations.