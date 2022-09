CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire Department revealed its new firetruck on Monday morning.

The new firetruck is a “collapse rescue” vehicle that is equipped to support incidents that involve collapsed buildings.

Photo: Charleston Fire Department

Photo: Charleston Fire Department

Photo: Charleston Fire Department

The vehicle will support the collapse rescue elements of the CFD Urban Search and Rescue team.

CFD crews will begin training with the vehicle throughout September.