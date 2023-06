UPDATE: Charleston Fire Department cleared the scene at 11:05 a.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire is responding to a natural gas leak in Downtown Charleston Tuesday morning.

According to Charleston Fire Department, crews are working a natural gas leak near 18 Society Street and East Bay.

Society Street and East Bay between Wentworth and George are closed. Officials ask the public to avoid the area while crews work.

