Charleston Fire responds to Ashley Hall after “incident” in chemistry class

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to Ashley Hall on Thursday after a reported incident during a chemistry class.

We are told a teacher was conducting a science experiment in one of the classrooms when the students began having some breathing difficulties.

The teacher moved the experiment to an air vent and the students were evacuated from the classroom. 16 girls were in the classroom at the time.

There were no other evacuations in the building, but the rest of the campus was asked to shelter in place.

HAZMAT teams were bought in and determine there were no additional issues.

The students are being checked out by EMS and will determine if any need to have any additional treatment.

Charleston Fire said the building has since been cleared. One student was transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.