CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire Department saved a kitten from drowning in a drainage pipe in Charleston on November 23.
According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of an animal in distress at 3:22 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23.
CFD says firefighters found a kitten stuck in treading water inside a drainage pipe.
The kitten was nearly six feet inside the pipe.
CFD reported that the team acted quickly to pull the kitten to safety.
The kitten was passed along for rehabilitation.