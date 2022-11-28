CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire Department saved a kitten from drowning in a drainage pipe in Charleston on November 23.

According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of an animal in distress at 3:22 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23.

CFD says firefighters found a kitten stuck in treading water inside a drainage pipe.

The kitten was nearly six feet inside the pipe.

Photo: Charleston Fire Department Photo: Charleston Fire Department

CFD reported that the team acted quickly to pull the kitten to safety.

The kitten was passed along for rehabilitation.