Police: Shots fired at new Charleston fire station near Charleston 9 Memorial vandalized

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating overnight vandalism at the new Charleston Fire Station 11, which is located near the Charleston 9 Memorial on Savannah Highway.

A report from the Charleston Police Department shows the building had been shot multiple times.

At least four bullet holes were discovered in the rear glass doors and windows of the building. No shell casings were located.





It comes just one day before the 14th anniversary of the Sofa Superstore fire which claimed the lives of nine Charleston firefighters.

“June 18th is a sacred day for our department and that is our focus right now. We will not allow this, or anything else, to distract us from honoring the nine brave souls we lost on that terrible night 14 years ago,” said Fire Chief Dan Curia.

The memorial park was vandalized following last year’s anniversary.

Police say there was an American flag draped over a cross along with several smaller flags scattered around the area and nine PVC pipe memorial crosses at the park were ripped out of the ground and broken.

An American flag and Charleston 9 Memorial flag had also been removed from the flagpole at the park, according to the report.

Police later arrested 32-year-old Eman Mubarak Brown for vandalizing the memorial. A judge set her bond at $54,250, she was ordered to never return to the memorial.