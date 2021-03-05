Charleston Fire Station temporarily closed due to unknown odor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Friday announced that a Downtown fire station has been closed since Wednesday due to an unknown and possibly hazardous odor.

According to CFD, crew members first noticed the odor early Wednesday morning. Testing reveled elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide, sending eight crew members to the hospital for evaluation. All eight members were released.

CFD crews reported to alternate stations while the Wentworth and Meeting Street location was analyzed Wednesday and Thursday.

After various tests by the City Parks Department, the Charleston Water System, and the Hazardous Materials Team were unable to detect any issues, crews briefly returned to the station on Friday.

By Friday afternoon, another test was conducted using a meter that had not been used before, which “alerted to a general ‘family’ of gases and did not provide a specific hazard, requiring the confirmation of another meter.”

Crews were again evacuated from the building out of an abundance of caution, according to CFD.

CFD plans to conduct additional tests over the weekend, as well as bring in “a third party environmental vendor to conduct an air quality survey.”