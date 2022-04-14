CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Firefighters Association will host its annual golf tournament fundraiser this June.

Participants will tee off at the Charleston Municipal Golf Course June 17 at 9:00 a.m. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m.

The tournament is open to the public and raises money for causes close to the organization, such as the Charleston 9 Memorial.

This year, proceeds will go to the South Carolina Burn Center through MUSC.

Fees for single golfers are $80 and teams of four cost $320. Click here to sign up.